GES releases 2026/2027 academic calendar for Senior High Schools

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the academic calendar for Senior High Schools (SHSs) and Senior High Technical Schools (SHTSs) for the 2026/2027 academic year, outlining schedules for both Single Track and Transitional Schools.

According to a statement issued on Monday, June 1, the calendar, which is intended to guide school administrators, teachers, students and parents in planning for the academic year, details reopening dates, vacation periods, online learning schedules and examination timelines.

In the statement, GES urged all stakeholders to take note of the approved dates and make the necessary preparations to ensure a smooth and successful academic year.

Under the approved calendar, Form One and Form Two students in Single Track Schools will begin the academic year on September 18, 2026 and remain in school until January 29, 2027 for the first semester.

Students will then proceed on vacation from January 30 to March 29, 2027 before returning for the second semester from March 30 to July 30, 2027.

The academic year for Form One and Form Two students will officially end on July 31, 2027.

For Form Three students, the first semester will run from September 18 to December 18, 2026, followed by a vacation period from December 19, 2026 to January 31, 2027.

Final-year students will resume on February 1, 2027 and remain in school until June 18, 2027, when their academic year concludes.

The calendar for Transitional Schools incorporates a blend of in-person and online learning arrangements.

Form One students will report to school on September 18, 2026 and remain on campus until November 13, 2026.

They will then continue their studies online from November 16 to December 18, 2026, before proceeding on a break from December 19, 2026 to February 7, 2027.

Students will return to school from February 8 to April 16, 2027, followed by another period of online learning between April 19 and May 14, 2027.

A vacation period will run from May 15 to June 20, 2027.

For the second semester, Form One students will be in school from June to 21 to August 27, 2027, after which the academic year will end.

Form Two students in Transitional Schools will begin their first semester on November 16, 2026 and remain in school until February 5, 2027.

They will continue learning from home through online platforms from February 8 to March 5, 2027, before proceeding on vacation from March 6 to April 18, 2027.

The second semester will commence on April 19, 2027 and continue until August 27, 2027, when the academic year officially ends.

Final-year students in Transitional Schools will begin their first semester on September 18, 2026 and remain in school until December 18, 2026.

Following the Christmas vacation from December 19, 2026 to January 4, 2027, students will return on January 5, 2027 for their second semester, which will continue until June 18, 2027.

GES also announced important breaks and examination periods that will apply during the academic year.

The Christmas break has been scheduled from December 19, 2026 to January 4, 2027, while the Easter break will take place between 25th and 30th March, 2027.

A mid-semester break for Form Two students has been fixed for 17 to June 20, 2027.

The 2027 edition of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is expected to run from April 6 to June 28, 2027, a period during which final-year students across the country will sit for the crucial examination.

GES has therefore called on school heads, teachers, parents and students to familiarise themselves with the approved schedule and ensure that all necessary arrangements are made ahead of the reopening of schools in September 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.