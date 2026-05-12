GES warns teachers, invigilators against exam malpractice as 2026 WASSCE begins

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has issued a strong warning to teachers, invigilators, and heads of Senior High Schools to stay away from all forms of examination malpractice as the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) begins on Tuesday.

The issue of cheating during the WASSCE has remained a major concern for education stakeholders, with repeated cases involving leaked questions, unauthorised materials, and alleged collusion between candidates and school officials.

More than 500,000 candidates are expected to sit the examinations across the country.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, Director-General of the GES, Professor Ernest Kofi Davis, said authorities have activated stricter monitoring and enforcement measures to protect the integrity of the examination process.

According to him, examination malpractice poses a serious threat to Ghana’s education system and undermines the credibility of academic qualifications.

“Examination malpractice is a dangerous threat to our educational system, and we will deal ruthlessly with offenders,” Professor Davis warned.

He disclosed that invigilators and teachers who were caught assisting candidates during last year’s WASSCE have been banned from participating in examination activities this year, with some currently facing prosecution.

The Director-General further cautioned supervisors and invigilators against offering any form of assistance to candidates during the exams.

Professor Davis also issued a stern warning to heads of Senior High Schools with a history of examination irregularities, stressing that repeated incidents could lead to sanctions, including removal from office.

According to him, the GES is determined to reverse the growing trend of examination malpractice reported in some schools in recent years.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.