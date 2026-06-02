FIFA to release $2.5m to support Black Stars’ World Cup preparations – Kofi Adams

Ghana is set to receive $2.5 million from FIFA to support the Black Stars’ preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following the country's qualification for the global tournament, Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams has disclosed.

The Minister explained that FIFA provides financial support to all qualified nations ahead of the competition to assist with preparatory activities.

He noted that the funds are intended to cover critical areas such as training camps, international friendlies, travel arrangements and other logistical requirements necessary for a successful campaign.

Mr Adams stressed that the money would be managed with accountability and transparency, insisting that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) would be required to maintain detailed records of all expenditure related to the World Cup preparations.

“Of course it will be accounted for, and that is one thing I haven’t hidden away from the FA, that every pesewa they are utilising they must make sure proper records are kept,” he said.

Beyond the initial allocation, the Minister indicated that FIFA offers additional financial rewards based on a country's performance during the tournament.

He explained that prize money increases progressively as teams advance through the various stages of the competition, creating further incentives for success on the pitch.

Speaking on Citi FM on Monday, June 1, Mr Adams expressed optimism that the Black Stars would progress deep into the tournament and earn greater financial rewards for the country.

He also revealed that Ghana is expected to travel with a 26-man squad, although the final selection remains the responsibility of the technical team.

On player remuneration, the Minister confirmed that the government has decided to maintain the existing payment structure for the national team.

“We are keeping to the very conditions that they have operated in since, I think, 2014. The appearance fee remains the same.

"The per diem remains the same,” he stated, adding that there would be neither an increase nor a reduction in allowances ahead of the World Cup.

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