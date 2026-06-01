Judge me by results, not my personal qualities – Carlos Queiroz

Audio By Carbonatix
Newly appointed Black Stars coach, Carlos Queiroz, has said that he would rather be judged by his results than by his personal qualities.
Speaking ahead of his first game in charge of the Black Stars, the Portuguese trainer said: ''I don't want you to judge me for my personal qualities. I'm here for you to judge me by my results. And that's what I'm going to try to bring to the team.''
Ghana will face Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday night at 6:45, in a pre-World Cup friendly.
After Tuesday's match, Ghana is expected to play another international friendly, reportedly against Jamaica in the second week of June, before the team faces Panama, England, and Croatia at the World Cup.
Queiroz was appointed as Black Stars coach in April, following the sacking of coach Otto Addo after Ghana lost five consecutive matches.
The Black Stars have been camped in Wales since Monday, 25th May 2026, for the first leg of their preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
So far, the first week, 24 players were in camp, before Spain-based Thomas Partey and Inaki Williams joined the team on Saturday, 30th May.
As of Monday afternoon, the French-based pair of Augustine Boakye and Kojo Oppong Peprah had yet to report to camp due to their involvement in the French Ligue play-off between Boakye's Saint Étienne and Peprah's OGC Nice.
Regardless, Carlos Queiroz is optimistic about a strong performance.
''That's the only thing that should be in all players' minds. And the message is a message of hope and confidence. Being with them for so many months, the training sessions that I did with them, we are fully committed to delivering to the nation.''
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