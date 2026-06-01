Democracy remains Ghana’s strategic asset – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has described Ghana's democratic tradition as one of the country's greatest strategic assets, arguing that strong democratic institutions are critical not only for political stability but also for economic growth and international credibility.

Speaking at Chatham House in London on Ghana's position in an increasingly complex and competitive global environment, President Mahama said the country's ability to exert influence internationally ultimately depends on the strength of its domestic institutions, economic governance, productive capacity, and human capital.

"Ghana's capacity to navigate a changing global order is closely linked to the health of its democratic institutions and the effectiveness of its governance systems. Ghana's democratic tradition remains one of our greatest strategic assets," he said.

At a time when democratic systems are facing growing challenges across many parts of the world, President Mahama said Ghana continues to demonstrate the enduring value of constitutional governance, political pluralism, the rule of law, and the peaceful transfer of power.

According to him, these principles remain essential foundations for long-term stability, sustainable development, and national progress.

"Democracy is not merely a political ideal. For us, it is also an economic asset," he added.

He explained that democratic governance strengthens investor confidence, enhances the credibility of state institutions, promotes social cohesion, and creates the predictability required for long-term investment and economic development.

President Mahama noted that countries seeking sustainable growth must prioritise strong institutions and accountable governance, as investors are more likely to commit resources in environments characterised by stability, transparency, and respect for the rule of law.

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