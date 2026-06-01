Anti-gay bill still far from becoming law – Mahama flags quorum and procedural concerns

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President John Dramani Mahama says the recently passed Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill has not yet reached the Presidency and remains subject to outstanding procedural and constitutional considerations, including concerns over quorum and how the legislation was approved in Parliament.
Speaking at Chatham House in London, the President said he had been informed that the Speaker of Parliament was already addressing issues relating to alleged lapses in the passage of the bill.
“There’s still quite a while to go before that bill becomes law,” he said.
The bill, which was passed by Parliament on Thursday, May 29, 2026, has generated significant public debate, with the Minority Caucus walking out during consideration over disagreements on exemptions introduced into the legislation.
President Mahama noted that once the bill is formally transmitted to the Presidency, it will undergo a full legal review by the Attorney General and legal counsel at the Presidency before any decision is taken on assent.
He stressed that the Executive was not involved in the legislative process since the bill originated as a private members’ initiative.
“Once the president gets it, you go through it because you are not part of the discussion in Parliament,” he said. “The legal representative, the legal counsel at the Presidency and the Attorney General would sit on it.”
The President outlined three constitutional pathways available once the bill arrives at his desk. He could assent to it if the legal review finds no issues.
He could refer it to the Council of State for further advice. Or he could return it to Parliament with specific concerns requiring reconsideration.
The bill’s passage in Parliament was marked by sharp exchanges between Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, particularly over clauses relating to exemptions for certain professional groups.
For now, the Presidency says the legislative process remains incomplete, with the next steps dependent on procedural clarifications and the outcome of the legal review process.
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