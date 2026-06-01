2 suspected robbers arrested in Upper West, stolen motorbike recovered

Audio By Carbonatix
The Upper West Regional Police Command has arrested two suspected robbers and recovered a stolen motorbike following a robbery attack along the Tumu-Kowie road in the Sissala East District.
The suspects, identified as 20-year-old Seidu Muizu and 22-year-old Salifu Mutada, were arrested in connection with a robbery incident that occurred on May 30.
According to a police statement issued by the Upper West Regional Police Command, on June 1, preliminary investigations indicate that the two suspects allegedly robbed three people at gunpoint and made away with an unregistered Apsonic motorbike.
The police said a swift intelligence-led operation led to the arrest of the suspects and the successful recovery of the stolen motorbike.
"Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects, identified as Seidu Muizu, aged 20 years, and Salifu Mutada, aged 22 years, allegedly robbed three persons at gunpoint and made away with an unregistered Apsonic motorbike. Following a swift intelligence-led operation, Police successfully recovered the stolen motorbike and arrested the suspects," the statement said.
Further investigations led officers to retrieve another unregistered motorbike, a Loujia model, which is believed to have been used in carrying out the robbery.
Police said both motorbikes have been impounded to assist with ongoing investigations into the case.
The Command also disclosed that information gathered during investigations suggests the suspects may be linked to several robbery attacks that have recently troubled residents in Tumu and surrounding communities.
"Information gathered so far suggests that the suspects may be linked to a series of robbery activities that have recently terrorised residents within the Tumu area and its environs," the statement noted.
As a result, investigators are expanding their enquiries to determine whether the suspects were involved in other reported criminal activities within the district.
The suspects are currently being held in police custody and are assisting with investigations.
Meanwhile, police say efforts are underway to recover the firearm allegedly used during the robbery.
The Upper West Regional Police Command commended members of the public for their support and cooperation, stressing the importance of community involvement in combating crime.
The Command further encouraged residents to continue providing timely and credible information to assist law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and security across the region.
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