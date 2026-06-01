No African country can navigate today’s global challenges in isolation – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has called for stronger African unity and deeper regional economic integration, warning that no African country can effectively navigate today's complex geopolitical and economic challenges on its own.

Speaking at Chatham House in London on Monday, June 1, President Mahama said the continent must strengthen its internal economic resilience in response to growing supply chain disruptions, shifting trade blocs, rising economic nationalism, and increasing global uncertainty.

According to him, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), headquartered in Accra, represents one of the most significant opportunities for Africa's economic transformation and long-term prosperity.

"If implemented successfully, the African Continental Free Trade Area has the potential to unlock intra-African trade, expand industrial production, strengthen regional value chains, and reduce Africa's excessive exposure to external shocks," he said.

President Mahama noted that for decades, many African economies have remained heavily dependent on the export of raw commodities while importing finished products at considerably higher value, a situation he described as unsustainable and strategically disadvantageous.

He stressed that Ghana remains committed to industrial transformation, value addition, export diversification, and regional economic integration as part of efforts to build a more resilient economy.

"In today's global environment, no African country, regardless of size or resources, can effectively navigate geopolitical and economic complexities in isolation," the President stated. "African unity is therefore no longer simply a political aspiration; it is a strategic imperative."

The President also emphasised the importance of building balanced and mutually beneficial international partnerships. While reaffirming Ghana's commitment to its longstanding traditional partners, he said the country would continue expanding cooperation with emerging economies and new centres of global influence.

"Our foreign policy approach is guided neither by ideological rigidity nor by dependence, but by strategic pragmatism rooted in Ghana's national interest," he said.

President Mahama noted that countries capable of building bridges across geopolitical divides would become increasingly relevant in a fragmented global system.

He said Ghana would continue pursuing partnerships that expand markets, facilitate technology transfer, create employment opportunities for young people, support industrialisation, and strengthen economic transformation.

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