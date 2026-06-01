“Trials have tested me, NPP has trusted me, I am here to deliver” – Chairman Wontumi tells delegates

The National Chairman aspirant and Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has declared that his political journey has been shaped by hardship, party trust, and a sustained record of electoral resilience, as he intensifies his bid to lead the party into the 2028 general elections.

Speaking during an engagement with delegates and stakeholders as part of his nationwide consultations over the weekend in Accra, he positioned his leadership ambition as a continuation of years of tested service within the party’s organisational hierarchy.

He said his experiences in politics had not been defined by ease, but by persistent contestation and survival in difficult electoral environments.

“I have never had the luxury of an easy election,” he said. “Every battle has been hard fought. But those trials did not break me. They built me.”

Chairman Wontumi reflected on his political rise from the constituency level to becoming Ashanti Regional Chairman, a position he has held for three consecutive terms. He noted that his stewardship in the region had contributed to strengthening the party’s electoral base in its most strategic stronghold.

“The grassroots made me. I owe them everything,” he stated.

On party loyalty, he stressed that commitment to the NPP must be demonstrated through action, particularly in moments of political decision-making and national campaigns.

“When the party chose Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, I put personal preference aside and worked for victory. That is what loyalty looks like. Not in words, but in work,” he said.

He further argued that the party’s challenge was not a shortage of intellectual capacity, but the need for practical, results-oriented leadership.

“We do not need more polished English. We need a working chairman. The NPP has no shortage of elites and eloquent speakers. I am here to deliver results,” he added.

Outlining his vision for the party, Chairman Wontumi said his leadership agenda would focus on four key pillars: unifying the party from top to bottom, rebuilding grassroots structures, securing victory for the NPP in 2028 under Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential candidacy, and expanding opportunities for youth within the party.

Addressing ongoing legal proceedings involving him, he reaffirmed his respect for due process, insisting that such challenges do not diminish his capacity to serve.

“Let me address the elephant in the room. My legal challenges do not disqualify me from serving. I respect the law. I believe in due process,” he stated.

“History is full of leaders who were tried in the fire while serving their people. What matters is integrity. What matters is resilience. I have both.”

He maintained that his campaign is anchored on service, discipline, and grassroots mobilisation, describing himself as a “working chairman” committed to constant engagement with party structures at all levels.

“I am not asking to be served. I am asking to serve,” he said.

Chairman Wontumi concluded by pledging to work closely with constituency, regional, and national executives to strengthen internal cohesion and position the NPP for victory in the 2028 general elections.

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