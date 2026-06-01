IMANI PULSE: Ghana’s Political conversation is shifting from personalities to performance

Audio By Carbonatix
The latest IMANI-PULSE Sentiment Analysis Report for May 2026 reveals a notable transformation in Ghana’s online political discourse.
Drawing on 10,000 mentions across Facebook, X, TikTok, YouTube, podcasts, web sources, news feeds, and other digital platforms, the analysis found that public conversations are increasingly focused on governance outcomes, policy delivery, economic credibility, international engagement, and political preparedness rather than political personalities.
The report recorded an almost perfectly neutral overall sentiment score of -0.01, suggesting that citizens are becoming less emotionally partisan and more focused on evaluating leadership performance and accountability.
Key findings include:
🔸 Policy discussions dominated political discourse, accounting for 78.2% of classified conversations.
🔸 Infrastructure delivery and accountability emerged as major drivers of engagement.
🔸 Foreign policy and international engagement became the dominant issue cluster during the second half of May.
🔸 Economic credibility and IMF-related accountability remained central themes.
🔸 Opposition rebuilding and political preparedness increasingly shaped discussions around future elections.
“Rather than asking who they support, citizens appeared to be asking whether leaders can deliver, whether promises have been fulfilled, and whether competing political actors possess the credibility required to address future challenges.”
The report concludes that Ghana’s online political conversation is becoming increasingly issue-driven, with citizens prioritising delivery, accountability, economic management, and governance outcomes over partisan loyalty.
Read the full report on our website:
🔗 https://imaniafrica.org/2026/06/imani-pulse-sentiment-analysis-report-may-2026/
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