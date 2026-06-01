Cabinet gives green light for MMDCEs to be elected; amendments to be laid in Parliament before end of 2026

Cabinet has approved far-reaching reforms to Ghana’s decentralisation system, including plans to end the appointment of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs), review the Local Governance Act, and introduce stronger accountability mechanisms at the local level.

Under the proposed reforms, district chief executives will, for the first time, be elected directly by the people on a non-partisan basis, while a new local governance law is expected to be laid before Parliament by the end of 2026.

The Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD), Dr Gameli Kewuribe Hoedoafia, disclosed this in an interview with Graphic Online's Samuel Duodu on the new National Decentralisation Policy and Strategic Framework (2026-2030).

He said the reforms formed part of efforts to deepen democratic decentralisation, strengthen citizen participation and improve service delivery at the grassroots.

Dr Hoedoafia further indicated that the current batch of MMDCEs appointed by President John Dramani Mahama would likely be the last under the existing constitutional arrangement.

Election of MMDCEs

Dr Hoedoafia explained that the policy sought to amend Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution, which currently empowers the President to appoint MMDCEs subject to approval by two-thirds of assembly members present and voting.

According to him, the amendment would transfer that power directly to the electorate.

“There shall be a district chief executive for every district who shall be elected by the people,” he said, explaining that all provisions relating to presidential appointment and assembly approval would be removed.

He stated that the government had deliberately opted for a non-partisan system because consultations across the country showed that many Ghanaians preferred that local government elections remain free from partisan politics.

Dr Hoedoafia added that activities relating to constitutional amendments, referenda and related reforms had been scheduled between 2027 and 2029 to pave the way for the election of MMDCEs.

He said findings from consultations and surveys, including Afrobarometer reports, showed broad public support for the election of MMDCEs, provided the process remained non-partisan.

New Local Governance Bill

Dr Hoedoafia disclosed that the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) was currently under review, with a new bill expected to reach Parliament before the end of the year.

“Soon, we will have a new local governance law. The current one, Act 936, is being reviewed, and it is captured in the policy,” he said.

“By the end of this year, we should have something in Parliament, and, if possible, by the first quarter of 2027, we will have a new law,” he added.

He explained that the Legislative Review Committee of the IMCCoD was leading the review process before its submission to the Ministry of Local Government, Cabinet and subsequently to Parliament.

He said the review had become necessary after nearly a decade of implementation exposed weaknesses within the existing law.

Planning reforms

Dr Hoedoafia said one of the major reforms under the proposed legislation would be the integration of spatial planning and development planning functions at the metropolitan, municipal and district assembly (MMDA) level.

He explained that the current arrangement, where planning functions were fragmented across different departments, had affected efficiency and coordination.

“Now, we are harmonising that into the delivery of an integrated planning function,” he said.

He stated that the reforms would create a more efficient planning system capable of addressing zoning, permitting and land-use challenges confronting many assemblies.

Accountability measures

The IMCCoD Executive Secretary further disclosed that the reforms would establish stronger accountability mechanisms at the local level.

He said a local accountability platform similar to Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) would be created to enable MMDCEs and other duty bearers to account for the use of public resources.

“We want duty bearers to explain to the people at the local level how resources have been used,” he said.

He added that stricter criteria would also be introduced for the appointment of the 30 per cent government nominees to district assemblies to ensure that the positions were used to provide technical expertise rather than political patronage.

Dr Hoedoafia further revealed that the policy proposed increasing the constitutional minimum allocation to the District Assemblies Common Fund from five per cent to 7.5 per cent as part of efforts to strengthen local governance.

Although the Constitutional Review Commission recommended 10 per cent, he said the government preferred a gradual approach.

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