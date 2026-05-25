Asiedu Nketia wrong to link parliamentary reshuffle to NDC victory – Dr Asante Otchere

Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The Executive Director of the African Institute of Strategic Studies has challenged claims by the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, that the party’s 2024 electoral victory was partly driven by changes to its parliamentary leadership.

Mr Asiedu Nketiah, speaking during the NDC’s nationwide “Thank You Tour” in Tamale, said the decision to reshuffle the party’s leadership in Parliament ahead of the 2024 elections was a strategic move that helped position the party for victory.

According to Dr Jonathan Asante Otchere, changing political dynamics at the time required a reorganisation of the party’s parliamentary front bench to enhance its electoral prospects.

The NDC in January 2023 replaced its then Minority leadership team led by Haruna Iddrisu, in what the party described as part of a broader restructuring exercise aimed at strengthening the party ahead of the elections.

Under the reshuffle, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson was appointed Minority Leader, replacing Haruna Iddrisu, while Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah took over as Deputy Minority Leader from James Klutse Avedzi. Kwame Agbodza was also named Minority Whip, with Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyoe Ghansah appointed as First and Second Deputy Whips, respectively.

However, speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Monday, May 25, Dr Asante Otchere argued that the NDC chairman may be overstating the impact of the reshuffle.

He maintained that the individuals affected by the changes were not the party’s presidential candidate and therefore could not have significantly influenced the outcome of the election.

"Changing or doing a reshuffle in parliament was not flagbearership. You cannot in any way suggest that thing (the reshuffle) led to the massive win of the NDC. I think that one is an overreach," he argued.

Dr Asante Otchere contended that attributing the NDC’s landslide victory to the parliamentary leadership reshuffle was difficult to justify, suggesting that other factors played a more decisive role in the party’s electoral success.

He emphasised that the recent comments by Mr Asiedu suggest that "indeed, he has a presidential ambition."

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