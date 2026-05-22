NDC parliamentary leadership reshuffle secured 2024 election victory – Asiedua Nketiah

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, says the party’s victory in the 2024 general elections was driven by bold internal decisions, including the controversial reshuffle of the party’s parliamentary leadership ahead of the polls.
Speaking in Tamale during his nationwide “Thank You Tour,” Mr. Nketiah said the changes were necessary to reposition the NDC for electoral success amid what he described as changing political dynamics.
“New things were emerging, and I said that we have to change the forward line of Parliament, otherwise it will be difficult for us to win the election,” he stated.
According to him, although the decision generated tension within the party and was misunderstood by some supporters, it was purely strategic and not motivated by personal differences.
“There was hell, and people started thinking that somebody who has been my friend for more than 20 years has suddenly become my enemy,” he said.
Mr. Nketiah explained that as National Chairman, he saw himself as the “coach” of the party heading into the elections and therefore had the responsibility to make difficult decisions aimed at securing victory.
“You have elected me as Chairman of this party. I am the coach of the party going into the election, so let me make the changes that will win us the election,” he added.
He maintained that the outcome of the 2024 elections justified the strategy, describing the NDC’s performance as one of the strongest electoral victories in Ghana’s Fourth Republic.
Following the elections, Mr. Nketiah said he advised President Mahama not to sideline experienced party figures such as Haruna Iddrisu and Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka in the formation of government.
“After we won the election, I told President Mahama that we cannot ignore Muntaka and Haruna in setting up our government, so they needed to be given big positions,” he said.
Both Haruna Iddrisu and Muntaka Mubarak were subsequently appointed to key ministerial positions in government.
Mr. Nketiah also cautioned party supporters against internal factionalism, stressing that unity remains critical to the NDC’s future.
“If you are forming groups, Haruna groups, Asiedu Nketiah groups, that is not our case. The NDC will continue to be one,” he said.
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