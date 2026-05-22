Agbodza visits Adaklu-Helekpe mudslide victims, warns of more danger around mountain

The Minister for Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has visited victims and displaced residents affected by the devastating mudslide at Adaklu-Helekpe in the Volta Region, describing the incident as a serious warning that requires urgent action to protect lives and the environment.

The minister visited the community on Thursday together with the Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, and the District Chief Executive for the area, Jerry Yao Ameko, following Wednesday evening’s disaster.

The mudslide occurred shortly after 6 p.m. after heavy rainfall triggered huge rocks, mud, and debris to descend from the nearly 600-metre Adaklu Mountain into parts of the community, causing widespread destruction and panic among residents.

At least five houses and nine vehicles were buried, while close to 50 goats and other livestock were killed in the incident. Two people who became trapped under the rubble were rescued alive by local residents before emergency personnel arrived.

The delegation also visited injured victims receiving treatment at the hospital and interacted with displaced residents currently staying with relatives and sympathisers.

Speaking during the visit, Mr Agbodza expressed gratitude that no lives were lost despite the scale of destruction caused by the mudslide.

“We are grateful to God that none of our people lost their lives, and the injuries recorded are not critical. Thankfully, this happened at night. If it had occurred during the daytime, when many people are usually on the mountain farming and carrying out other activities, the situation could have been far worse,” he said.

The Adaklu MP noted that the latest disaster was the second major incident involving the mountain in recent years and warned that the community could face even greater danger if immediate steps were not taken.

“I honestly do not want to return here for a third disaster of this kind,” he stressed.

Mr Agbodza called for broader discussions within the community on restricting farming activities around the mountain. According to him, continuous environmental degradation and indiscriminate tree cutting may be contributing to the instability of the area.

He said attention must now shift towards restoring the ecology around the mountain while exploring alternative economic opportunities such as tourism that would benefit residents without putting lives at risk.

The Volta Regional Minister, Mr Gunu, also warned residents to stay away from the affected area, describing it as an active disaster zone.

“The whole place has now become a disaster and security zone. Anybody visiting the area is being advised to be very careful because we cannot fully guarantee the safety of residents and visitors around the affected community,” he said.

He further cautioned that with heavier rains expected in the coming months, the risk of additional mudslides remains high unless urgent interventions are carried out.

Authorities have since directed residents living close to the mountain to temporarily evacuate while geological engineers assess the stability of the area.

For many residents, the latest mudslide has revived painful memories of a similar rockfall disaster that occurred in 2017, deepening fears over the long-term safety of communities located beneath the Adaklu Mountain.

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