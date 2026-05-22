GPSCP II and TCDA partner to boost regulation and investment in tree crops sector

The Ghana Private Sector Competitiveness Programme Phase II has pledged to support the Tree Crops Development Authority in strengthening Ghana’s tree crop sector to boost production, attract investments, and enhance its contribution to economic development.

The commitment was made during a nationwide staff training programme organised for staff of the Tree Crops Development Authority aimed at improving regulation, compliance and operational efficiency within the sector.

Speaking at the event, Team Lead for the Ghana Private Sector Competitiveness Programme Phase II, Juliana Karikari, said the initiative forms part of efforts to help the sector realise its full potential and create sustainable growth opportunities across the value chain.

According to her, strengthening the capacity of staff and improving enforcement mechanisms are critical to ensuring the effective implementation of policies governing the sector.

“SECO is committed to ensuring that TCDA is in full operation, and for this reason, we will ensure that the staff understand what their duties are by diving into the regulation and L.I. that mandates their activities,” she noted.

The training programme focused on enhancing staff capacity to better regulate activities within the sector and ensure industry players comply with the legal and operational framework governing tree crop production and trade.

The chief executive officer of the Tree Crops Development Authority, Andy Osei Okrah, said the authority is taking deliberate steps to strengthen enforcement and improve operational standards across the industry.

He explained that building the capacity of staff remains essential to ensuring effective monitoring and regulation of the sector as the authority works to fully operationalise its mandate nationwide.

The training programme is being supported by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs as part of its efforts to promote sustainable private sector development and competitiveness in Ghana.

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