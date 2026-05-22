Investments

GPSCP II and TCDA partner to boost regulation and investment in tree crops sector

Source: Jessie Eyram Agbakpo  
  22 May 2026 4:54pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ghana Private Sector Competitiveness Programme Phase II has pledged to support the Tree Crops Development Authority in strengthening Ghana’s tree crop sector to boost production, attract investments, and enhance its contribution to economic development.

The commitment was made during a nationwide staff training programme organised for staff of the Tree Crops Development Authority aimed at improving regulation, compliance and operational efficiency within the sector.

Speaking at the event, Team Lead for the Ghana Private Sector Competitiveness Programme Phase II, Juliana Karikari, said the initiative forms part of efforts to help the sector realise its full potential and create sustainable growth opportunities across the value chain.

According to her, strengthening the capacity of staff and improving enforcement mechanisms are critical to ensuring the effective implementation of policies governing the sector.

“SECO is committed to ensuring that TCDA is in full operation, and for this reason, we will ensure that the staff understand what their duties are by diving into the regulation and L.I. that mandates their activities,” she noted.

The training programme focused on enhancing staff capacity to better regulate activities within the sector and ensure industry players comply with the legal and operational framework governing tree crop production and trade.

The chief executive officer of the Tree Crops Development Authority, Andy Osei Okrah, said the authority is taking deliberate steps to strengthen enforcement and improve operational standards across the industry.

He explained that building the capacity of staff remains essential to ensuring effective monitoring and regulation of the sector as the authority works to fully operationalise its mandate nationwide.

The training programme is being supported by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs as part of its efforts to promote sustainable private sector development and competitiveness in Ghana.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group