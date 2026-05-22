Photos from JoyNews National Dialogue on youth and climate change

The JoyNews National Dialogue on “Ghana’s Youth and Climate Change” brought together climate advocates, youth leaders, students, and development professionals to discuss the growing impact of climate change on young people and the role of the youth in driving sustainable solutions.

Held on Thursday, May 21, 2026, the discussion focused on how climate change continues to affect livelihoods, education, employment, and environmental sustainability in Ghana.

Panellists explored the importance of youth participation in climate action, policy advocacy, environmental education, and community-based initiatives aimed at tackling climate-related challenges.

The dialogue also highlighted the need for stronger collaboration between government, civil society organisations, educational institutions, and young innovators to promote climate resilience and sustainable development.

Participants further stressed the importance of empowering young people with skills, resources, and platforms to actively contribute to environmental protection and green economic growth.

The event featured contributions from climate and development experts, including representatives from academia, youth advocacy groups, and environmental organisations, who shared perspectives on the future of climate action in Ghana.

The programme formed part of broader efforts to deepen public engagement on climate issues and amplify youth voices in conversations surrounding Ghana’s environmental future.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.