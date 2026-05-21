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Climate change exists with or without humans — Youth advocate

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  21 May 2026 8:11pm
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A youth climate advocate, Ebenezer John Arhin, says climate change is a natural phenomenon that would occur with or without human activity, although human actions significantly influence its impact and intensity.

He made the remarks during a JoyNews National Dialogue on “Ghana’s Youth and Climate Change", where he reflected on his learning journey through a youth climate training programme.

Mr. Arhin, who serves as Director of Operations at Reformation Community and Coordinator of Loud, said he initially found the concept of climate change difficult to understand and relate to.

He explained that his perception changed after participating in a structured training programme, which introduced him to simplified and practical explanations of climate science.

“I was one of the thousands of young Ghanaians who initially saw the concept of climate change as complex and very difficult to relate to,” he said.

According to him, a prerequisite for participating in the programme was completing a basic online climate course on a national learning portal, which helped build foundational knowledge.

He noted that the training helped clarify key aspects of climate change, particularly the distinction between natural climate processes and human-induced impacts.

One key lesson he highlighted was “Climate change would exist, or the change in the climate will exist with or without human beings. However, there are things we do in society that contribute to the impact we are feeling.”

Mr. Arhin added that the training transformed his understanding, making climate change more practical, relatable, and relevant to everyday life.

He commended the organisers and partners of the programme for their role in improving youth awareness and capacity on climate issues, noting that such initiatives are important for national climate action and education.

"I would love to thank the partners who have come together to make this initiative a success, particularly the African Climate Collaborative, CDKN, JoyNews, BTS, and YFO Ghana. I would say that I was one of the thousands of young Ghanaians who initially saw the concept of climate change as complex and very difficult to relate to. Thankfully, that number has been reduced by one because I am no longer part of the number yet."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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