Ghana seeks $22.6b in support to address climate challenges – Seidu Issifu

The Minister of State in charge of Climate Change, Seidu Issifu, has disclosed that Ghana requires approximately US$22.6 billion to effectively tackle the growing challenges posed by climate change.

Speaking during his turn at the government’s accountability series on Wednesday, 6th April, Mr Issifu acknowledged that the country cannot mobilise the needed resources independently, underscoring the importance of strategic collaboration with international partners.

"We cannot do it alone. Ghana requires about US$22.6 billion to take care of our climate needs," he claimed.

He indicated that efforts are underway to secure the required funding through partnerships, noting that he is actively engaging stakeholders to bridge the financing gap.

Mr Issifu further revealed that he is working closely with the European Union to access critical support aimed at strengthening Ghana’s response to climate-related threats.

"US$22.6 billion, we cannot raise it by ourselves. We need strategic partners to be able to do that, and I work closely with the EU. These are things that we share with them, and that is how we can contribute to the bucket to assist the government in raising climate funding to prosecute these development agendas," the minister noted.

The Minister emphasised that sustained cooperation and external backing remain pivotal to advancing the country’s climate resilience agenda.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.