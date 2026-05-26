African-led climate action critical to global progress – African Climate Foundation

The African Climate Foundation has warned that Africa is entering a defining moment that will shape not only the continent’s climate future, but also its long-term development trajectory, as droughts, floods and extreme weather events intensify across the continent.

In its newly launched 2026–2030 strategy, the foundation argues that Africa’s climate transition must be shaped by African priorities and institutions rather than external interests.

The strategy comes amid growing scientific concerns over the possible emergence of a “super El Niño,” which experts warn could trigger severe droughts, heatwaves and food crises across parts of Africa later this year.

Executive Director and founder of the African Climate Foundation, Saliem Fakir, said decisions currently being made around energy, finance, industrialisation and resilience would have long-term implications for the continent.

“The decisions being made today around energy, finance, industrialisation, trade and resilience will impact development outcomes for decades,” he said.

According to the foundation, while climate commitments and pledges have increased globally, implementation has remained slow, leaving African countries exposed to worsening climate shocks despite contributing only a small share of global emissions. The organisation noted that Africa currently receives only around three percent of global climate finance.

The foundation says the continent’s climate challenge is no longer simply about securing international promises, but about building institutions, systems and partnerships capable of translating commitments into tangible progress.

Chairman of the foundation, Carlos Lopes, said Africa’s role in global climate conversations is evolving from passive participation to agenda-setting.

“Africa brings important perspectives, priorities and capabilities to global climate discussions. It’s no longer about importing what others are saying on climate, but how African voices help shape the agenda,” he said.

The strategy places strong emphasis on country-led implementation, green industrialisation, climate-resilient development and institutional capacity-building to help African countries navigate increasingly complex climate and economic pressures.

The foundation also stressed that climate and development challenges cannot be addressed through isolated projects alone, arguing instead for stronger collaboration between governments, communities, institutions and development partners.

“Our work is focused on strengthening the conditions that make long-term progress possible,” Fakir stated, adding that the organisation’s role is to support African actors already driving climate action across the continent rather than replace them.

Founded in 2020, the African Climate Foundation describes itself as the continent’s first African-led regional climate foundation.

The organisation says it has deployed more than 467 grants and investments worth over US$41 million across 35 African countries to support climate resilience, clean energy access and green industrialisation.

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