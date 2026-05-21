Playback: JoyNews National Dialogue on Ghana’s youth and climate change

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s youth are taking centre stage in a national conversation on climate change as they share bold ideas, concerns, and solutions for the future.
The JoyNews National Dialogue brings together young people, policymakers, and key stakeholders to discuss one of the country’s most pressing challenges.
Watch the playback below:
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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