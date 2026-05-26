Pushing for 100% state ownership of mining is risky – Dr. Sarkodie warns

Economist Adu Owusu Sarkodie has cautioned against calls for full government ownership of Ghana’s extractive resources, arguing that such a model could create operational and management challenges if not properly structured.

Speaking at the JoyBusiness Roundtable discussion on the theme, “To Nationalise or Transform: Rethinking Ghana’s Approach to Gold Mining, Oil and Critical Minerals,” Dr. Sarkodie said a balanced approach that combines state participation with private sector involvement would better serve Ghana’s long-term interests.

According to him, while increasing national benefits from natural resources remains important, moving entirely toward state ownership carries significant risks.

“100 per cent government ownership is very risky. Our management is questionable because politicians will employ party foot soldiers, so a state ownership and private management is okay,” he stated.

Dr. Sarkodie explained that public-private participation could help protect efficiency, maintain investor confidence and ensure that the sector remains competitive while still delivering value to the state.

He stressed that Ghana’s focus should be on building governance structures and accountability mechanisms that maximise national benefits rather than concentrating solely on ownership.

The economist noted that attracting investment, preserving operational efficiency and ensuring transparency must remain central to discussions on the future of Ghana’s mining, oil and critical minerals sectors.

His comments add to the broader national conversation on how Ghana can increase local benefits from natural resources without undermining investment and productivity.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Tags:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.