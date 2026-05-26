Mawuli School PTA donates desks, water tanks to improve academic environment

The Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of Mawuli School has donated more than 300 mono desks and four 10,000-litre water tanks to the school in a major effort to improve teaching, learning and student welfare.

The donation, which includes two water tanks each for the boys’ and girls’ dormitories, is expected to help address persistent furniture shortages and water supply challenges affecting the school.

The intervention forms part of the PTA’s efforts to create a more conducive environment for academic work and student development.

Speaking at a brief ceremony to hand over the items, the PTA Chairman of Mawuli School, Mawufemor Korbla Nornibey, said the donation was in response to an appeal by school authorities over the shortage of desks and inadequate water supply in the dormitories.

According to him, the PTA recognises the importance of a comfortable and supportive learning environment in promoting the academic success and well-being of students.

He noted that the association remains committed to working closely with school management to address critical infrastructural and welfare challenges confronting the school.

Mr Nornibey also urged students to take proper care of the items to ensure their durability and continued benefit to future generations.

Receiving the items on behalf of the school, the Assistant Headmistress in charge of Domestic Affairs, Patricia Awo Kudjo, expressed appreciation to the PTA for what she described as a timely and significant intervention.

She explained that the school had been struggling with inadequate furniture and water shortages in the dormitories, a situation that had affected students’ comfort and academic activities.

According to her, the donation would significantly ease pressure on the school and improve conditions for effective teaching and learning.

Madam Patricia Awo Kudjo assured the PTA that the desks and water tanks would be properly maintained and used effectively for the benefit of students.

The donation has been widely welcomed by students and staff, many of whom described the intervention as a major boost to academic activities and student welfare.

The latest support from the PTA highlights the important role parent associations continue to play in supporting educational development and improving infrastructure in second-cycle institutions across the country.

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