J.Derobie reunites with Gold Up Music on new dancehall release ‘Start Over’

Jamaican-Canadian-based music label Gold Up Music has once again teamed up with Ghanaian dancehall star J.Derobie on the track “Start Over,” featured on their latest project, “Honeycomb Riddim”.

As the only Ghanaian artist featured on the riddim, the talented singer showcases his versatility through a smooth and sensual performance.

The collaboration marks another chapter in the successful partnership between the label and J.Derobie, who previously worked together on the 2021 single “Day & Night,” a release that gained significant attention and success.

J.Derobie recently reignited excitement among fans after appearing on the trending “WYFL” riddim by DJ Mac, showing no signs of slowing down. Prior to that, the Ghanaian star had already built momentum through his three-part “FIRM AFTER ALL” EP series, which includes, Firm After All (Wavez I), Firm After All (Wavez II), and Firm After All (Wavez III), further cementing his flexibility and consistency within the dancehall scene.

It comes as no surprise that, after five years, both parties have reunited for this new release, “Start

Over,” with the visualizer currently available on YouTube.

J.Derobie has maintained a consistent run of releases lately, further proving his dedication to

evolving within the dancehall space. With more music seemingly on the horizon, fans can certainly

expect bigger moments and quality releases from the Ghanaian star in the near future.



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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.