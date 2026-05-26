‘Super El Niño’ threat puts Africa at critical climate crossroads – Report

The African Climate Foundation has warned that Africa could face severe droughts, heatwaves and food crises as scientists raise concerns over the possible emergence of a “super El Niño” later this year.

The warning forms part of the foundation’s newly launched 2026–2030 strategy, which argues that Africa’s climate future and broader development trajectory will depend heavily on whether the continent can shape its own transition pathways and strengthen local institutions.

According to the foundation, worsening floods, droughts and extreme weather events are already exposing vulnerabilities across African economies, making climate resilience an increasingly urgent priority.

Executive Director and founder of the African Climate Foundation, Saliem Fakir, said delays in implementing climate commitments continue to raise risks for the continent.

“Commitments have multiplied, but implementation has lagged. Each year of delay raises the costs, and the consequences of inaction will be borne most heavily by those least responsible for the crisis,” he said.

The foundation noted that despite contributing only a small share of global emissions, Africa continues to suffer disproportionate climate impacts while receiving only around three percent of global climate finance.

The strategy argues that the continent’s climate challenge is no longer just about securing international funding pledges, but about building resilient institutions, strengthening local capabilities and ensuring investments support long-term transformation.

“The decisions being made today around energy, finance, industrialisation, trade and resilience will impact development outcomes for decades,” Fakir stated.

Chairman of the foundation, Carlos Lopes, said Africa’s voice in global climate conversations is becoming increasingly important.

“It’s no longer about importing what others are saying on climate, but how African voices help shape the agenda and define a transition that reflects the continent’s own realities and ambitions,” he said.

The foundation’s strategy places emphasis on country-led implementation, climate-resilient economic development, green industrialisation and institutional capacity-building to help African countries respond to mounting climate and economic pressures.

The organisation also stressed the need for stronger collaboration between governments, communities, institutions and development partners, arguing that climate and development challenges cannot be solved through isolated short-term projects.

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