Understanding the National Determined Contributions and National Adaptation Plans and their implications for the private sector

Climate change, one of the most defining challenges of development planning, requires balancing economic growth with responsible environmental action. Under the Paris Agreement, each country must outline how it intends to reduce emissions, protect its people and economy, and further enhance resilience to climate risks. Ghana’s response to this global obligation is captured in two key documents: the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and the National Adaptation Plans (NAPs). Together, they form the backbone of the nation’s climate strategy and provide a clear guide for how public institutions and private actors should prepare for a climate-aligned future.

Ghana’s climate agenda is anchored on these dual instruments. The NDCs focus mainly on emission reduction and transitioning to cleaner development, while the NAPs concentrate on reducing existing vulnerabilities and enhancing resilience (adaptation). Both are closely tied to national development goals such as industrial transformation, job creation, and sustainable energy access. For the private sector, these documents are not abstract policy texts; as they signal the direction of investment, the standards that will shape industries, and the sectors positioned for growth in a climate-smart economy.

The NDC 3.0 is currently under development as an update to the NDC 2.0 submitted in 2021. Ghana's updated NDCs 2.0 outline 34 priority climate actions to be implemented by 2030. Twenty (20) of these commitments are unconditional, meaning Ghana intends to deliver them using domestic resources and existing capacities. The remaining fourteen are conditional, requiring international finance, technology transfer, and capacity-building support. If fully implemented, Ghana aims to reduce emissions by 64 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent by 2030, representing a 12% reduction using domestic resources and an additional 31% reduction achievable with external support.

The NDC 2.0 points to a future shaped by cleaner energy systems, greater renewable energy uptake, improved energy efficiency, sustainable agricultural practices, modernised transport systems, and a more circular waste economy. These priorities provide a pathway for businesses to prioritise sustainable structural reforms in line with the national mitigation priorities.

While the NDCs outline the emission reduction pathways, the recently launched National Adaptation Plan provides Ghana’s long-term vision for enhancing climate resilience. Released in 2025, the NAPs guide how national and district institutions should prepare for climate impacts already affecting the country, from unpredictable rainfall and prolonged droughts, to coastal erosion and climate-related health risks. Agriculture, water, fisheries, infrastructure, and local governance are particularly considered as key vulnerable sectors, and the NAP urges the integration of climate risks and its associated response measures at every level of planning, budgeting, and investment.

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For businesses, the NAP reframes climate change as a material operational and financial risk. Beyond this reframing, the NAP process also resulted in the development of the Ghana Private Sector Engagement Strategy, offering a clear, context-specific framework to guide private sector participation in climate action. Companies whose supply chains depend on agriculture and water resources must gradually adjust to climate variability. Infrastructure developers are also encouraged to adopt climate-resilient designs, whilst banking and asset management firms need to factor climate risk into lending decisions, with Insurers are encouraged to explore new climate-risk transfer mechanisms for vulnerable communities and businesses.

The NAP provides new commercial opportunities, such as a shift into investments for irrigation and water-saving technologies, resilient building materials, drought-tolerant seeds, climate data services, coastal protection solutions, and other adaptation-related innovations. Thus, adaptation is no longer an overhead cost; it is emerging as a viable and integral fabric within the economic sector.

Both the NDC and NAP stress that for Ghana to meet its climate ambitions, strong private-sector participation is necessary. The country’s climate strategy actively promotes blended finance, green and sustainability bonds, credit guarantees, and other de-risking tools to mobilise investment from banks and institutional investors. These financing pathways are intended to support the transition toward a climate-smart, low-carbon, resilient, and sustainable development pathway through the strategic plans outlined in both the NDCs and the NAPs.

In implementing these strategies, challenges, however, exist at different levels. For financial institutions, especially, there are increasing expectations to integrate climate action pathways into their governance, safeguarding, and reporting structures, in line with evolving national and global standards.

However, access to affordable green finance is still limited as a result of variable reasons. Climate-risk data is scattered or difficult for businesses to interpret. Also, mandates across different institutions sometimes overlap, slowing implementation. In the case of SMEs, an inadequacy of technical skills required for ESG reporting, climate-risk assessments, and clean technology adoption exists. These challenges make the transition slower and more costly for businesses that want to act.

Despite these hurdles, Ghana’s direction is clear: detailing the climate change risk, enhancing resilience, and exploring low-carbon innovations are becoming central to structural and internal business strategy. Companies that plan ahead, whether by adopting clean energy technologies, electric mobility, strengthening internal ESG policies and safeguards, sustainable production pathways, recycling, or nature-based carbon reduction, or resilient solutions, stand to benefit from early-mover advantages and evolving market opportunities.

A critical part of this transition also lies with Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), which make up most of Ghana’s private sector. These SMEs are considered as one of the most vulnerable to climate risks due to the nature of their business and operations. Many small businesses struggle to afford energy-efficient equipment, lack access to finance, and have limited exposure to climate information or training. Yet SMEs remain essential to the success of mainstreaming Ghana’s NDC and NAP within the commercial business space, whether through their techniques, structure, improved knowledge, or uptake of more climate-smart solutions such as cleaner transport services, improved waste management, or local innovation in adaptation solutions.

This is where the ICACE project becomes significant. The project addresses the roadblocks that prevent the full participation of commercial businesses, including SMEs, in climate action. ICACE seeks to provide practical training, simple decision-support tools, and hands-on guidance for small businesses. Through knowledge and capacity building, the project aims to enhance access to knowledge, finance, and support networks. This ensures that commercial business actors are not passive contributors in the just transition but key stakeholders to Ghana’s climate goals.

The reality is that Ghana is steadily shaping a climate-smart economy. For large companies, this means restructuring investment plans, preparing for new standards, and exploring opportunities in clean energy, resilient infrastructure, waste management, and sustainable agriculture. For SMEs, it means adopting practical and low-cost climate solutions.

Ghana’s NDCs and NAPs framework point to a strategic conclusion: achieving climate resilience and low-carbon development will require strong collaboration between the state and the private sector. The businesses that move early, large or small, will help shape the country’s climate economy and benefit from the opportunities emerging along the way.

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Article by: CDKN ICACE Team - Hilda Aku Asiedu and Bismark Tabi Amponsah

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