76 more Ghanaians to be evacuated from Cambodia – Foreign Affairs Ministry

Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has moved its emergency repatriation machinery into finalising arrangements to evacuate an additional 76 Ghanaian nationals currently stranded in the Kingdom of Cambodia.

The rescue operation follows a diplomatic panic triggered by a viral, fraudulent corporate circular that falsely claimed African diaspora residents were facing mass state crackdowns, immediate arrests, and imprisonment across Cambodia.

The upcoming evacuation of the 76 citizens will significantly scale up the government’s ongoing sovereign intervention in Southeast Asia.

Official ministerial briefs indicate that the state, working through its High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia—which is concurrently accredited to Cambodia—has already successfully evacuated 85 Ghanaian nationals between March and May 2026.

The safe return of the additional 76 eager compatriots will bring the total number of rescued citizens under this specific mission to 161.

In a press release issued on Friday, 29 May 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that its attention had been drawn to a malicious notice circulating widely across global social media networks and traditional media platforms.

The forged document, deceptively attributed to the Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia, claimed that citizens of Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon, Uganda, and other sister African countries were legally mandated to leave Cambodian territory by May 31, 2026.

The fraudulent notice warned that any African national found within Cambodia past the May 31 deadline would face immediate arrest, long-term imprisonment, and heavy financial penalties for immigration violations.

The Ministry acted swiftly to de-escalate the panic, opening direct channels with top Cambodian authorities.

Following these high-level engagements, the state confirmed that the notice was an absolute fabrication.

To reinforce this, the General Department of Immigration under the Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Cambodia issued an urgent press clarification stating categorically that the circular is "completely untrue".

Prioritising the Safe Return of the 76

Despite the notice being exposed as a hoax, the psychological impact of the scare has deeply unsettled the local Ghanaian diaspora.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that some Ghanaian nationals resident in Cambodia had already expressed a strong desire to voluntarily return home prior to this development.

Arrangements are currently being finalised to facilitate the swift evacuation of the 76 citizens who have formally requested help to come home.

“The Ministry will continue to work in close collaboration with all relevant authorities to ensure the safety, welfare and protection of Ghanaian nationals in Cambodia,” the statement added.

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