Foreign Affairs Ministry dismisses fake Cambodia deportation notice targeting Africans

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed as false a widely circulated notice claiming that African nationals living in Cambodia, including Ghanaians, had been ordered to leave the country or face arrest and imprisonment.

In a press release issued on May 29, the ministry said the document, which has been shared across social and traditional media platforms, was fake and had not been issued by Cambodian immigration authorities.

According to the ministry, the fake circular alleged that citizens from Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon, Uganda, and other African countries had been directed to leave Cambodia by May 31, or risk arrest, imprisonment, and financial penalties for immigration violations.

However, the ministry said diplomatic engagements with Cambodian authorities had confirmed that the notice was false.

“The Ministry wishes to assure the public that following diplomatic engagements with the relevant Cambodian authorities, it has been confirmed that the said notice is absolutely fake and was not issued by any state institution in Cambodia,” the statement said.

The ministry further disclosed that the General Department of Immigration under Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior had officially issued a clarification rejecting the document.

According to the clarification, the alleged immigration notice was “completely untrue”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs therefore, urged the public and media organisations to ignore the fake document and avoid spreading unverified information capable of causing panic among Ghanaians living in Cambodia and their families back home.

“The general public and the Ghanaian media are advised to disregard the discredited document and avoid sharing unverified information capable of creating unnecessary fear and anxiety among affected persons and their families,” the ministry stated.

Despite dismissing the notice as fake, the ministry revealed that some Ghanaians residing in Cambodia had already expressed interest in voluntarily returning home before the circulation of the false information.

According to the ministry, the Government of Ghana, through its High Commission in Malaysia, which is concurrently accredited to Cambodia, has already facilitated the evacuation of 85 Ghanaians between March and May 2026.

The ministry also disclosed that arrangements are currently underway to support the return of an additional 76 Ghanaian nationals who have expressed a desire to come back home.

“It is worth noting that arrangements are ongoing to equally facilitate the evacuation of an additional seventy-six Ghanaian nationals who are currently in Cambodia and have expressed the desire to return home,” the statement added.

The ministry assured the public that the government remains committed to the safety and welfare of Ghanaians living abroad.

It said authorities in Ghana continue to work closely with Cambodian officials to ensure the protection and safe return of affected nationals.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working in conjunction with competent authorities in Cambodia to ensure the safe return of these Ghanaians,” the release noted.

The government also commended the Cambodian authorities for their cooperation throughout the process.

“The Government of Ghana reiterates its commitment to safeguarding the interests of Ghanaian nationals and urges the public to rely solely on official sources for information on matters concerning Ghanaian nationals,” the statement said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.