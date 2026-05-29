85 Ghanaians evacuated from Cambodia between March and May this year – Ablakwa

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has disclosed that 85 Ghanaians living in Cambodia have been evacuated and returned home between March and May 2026 following government intervention.

According to the ministry, the evacuation exercise was carried out through Ghana’s High Commission in Malaysia, which is concurrently accredited to the Kingdom of Cambodia, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

In a press release issued by the ministry on May 29, amid growing concerns over a fake immigration notice circulating online, the ministry explained that some Ghanaian nationals living in Cambodia had expressed the desire to voluntarily return home even before the circulation of the false document.

"The Ministry, however, wishes to inform that some Ghanaian nationals resident in Cambodia had prior to this development, expressed a desire to voluntarily return to Ghana."

“The Government of the Republic of Ghana, through its High Commission in Malaysia, which is concurrently accredited to the Kingdom of Cambodia, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, has already facilitated the evacuation of eighty-five Ghanaian nationals between March and May, 2026,” the statement added.

The ministry also disclosed that arrangements are ongoing to evacuate an additional 76 Ghanaians currently residing in Cambodia who have also indicated their willingness to return home.

“It is worth noting that arrangements are ongoing to equally facilitate the evacuation of an additional seventy-six Ghanaian nationals who are currently in Cambodia and have expressed the desire to return home,” the release added.

The statement came after a fake notice circulated widely on social and traditional media platforms claiming that Cambodia had ordered citizens from Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon, Uganda and other African countries to leave the country by May 31 or face arrest and imprisonment.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed the document as false after engaging Cambodian authorities.

“The Ministry wishes to assure the public that following diplomatic engagements with the relevant Cambodian authorities, it has been confirmed that the said notice is absolutely fake and was not issued by any state institution in Cambodia,” the ministry clarified.

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