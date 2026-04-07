Foreign Affairs Ministry advises Ghanaians to take recommended vaccinations before traveling to Senegal

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued guidance for Ghanaians planning to travel to Senegal, outlining the latest entry and health recommendations.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, April 7, authorities in Dakar, through the Ministry of African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad, have advised that vaccinations against certain diseases, such as yellow fever, DPT, measles, and hepatitis A and B, are recommended to protect travellers’ health.
However, it said presenting vaccination certificates for these diseases is not mandatory for entry into Senegal.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged all Ghanaian travellers to ensure they are medically prepared before embarking on their journey and to comply with the entry and health requirements of the destination country.
The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the welfare of Ghanaians travelling abroad.
Read the full statement below
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