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Senegal crowned CAF U-17 AFCON champions after shootout win over Tanzania

Source: CAF  
  3 June 2026 10:32am
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Senegal were crowned champions of the CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2026, after beating Tanzania 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in Tuesday’s final in Rabat.

The Young Lions of Teranga had to come from behind at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium after Tanzania stunned them with an early goal through Hamis Chenga in the seventh minute.

Ibrahima Dione equalised for Senegal in the 64th minute, turning in from close range after Tanzania goalkeeper Haji Abdullahi failed to hold a free-kick from Souleymane Commissaire Faye.

With neither side able to find a winner in normal time, the final was decided by penalties, where Senegal showed greater composure to claim another continental title at this level.

Faye, Sadio, Dione and Thior all converted for Senegal in the shootout, while Tanzania scored through Usuph and Mbegelendi but saw Kilendemo and Mbegu miss their attempts.

The victory secured Senegal’s second U-17 AFCON title and further underlined the strength of the country’s youth football development system.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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