Black Maidens seal U-17 Women’s World Cup qualification after shootout win over Senegal

Ghana will participate in the 2026 U-17 World Cup following their dramatic win over Senegal on Saturday, July 11, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Maidens beat the Senegalese side on penalties, claiming a 7-6 victory after playing out a 2-2 draw on aggregate in 180 minutes.

This was the winning penalty from

Jessica Appiah Asamoah that sealed the Black Maidens qualification to the 2026 U-17 Women’s World Cup at the expense of Senegal#JoySports pic.twitter.com/axSokzd0wD — #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) July 11, 2026

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week, leaving the reverse fixture open.

It was the away side in Accra who took the lead in the opening 10 minutes of the game but Joe Nana Adarkwa's side kept fight for the equaliser.

They had to wait the closing stages of the first half to draw level through Seidatu Wahab, who wriggled her way two players before unleashing a drive that beat the goalkeeper to make it 1-1 just before recess.

After the break, Ghana continued to dominate the game as they chased the winner but the Senegalese defence were resolute and kept out all efforts.

The game was still 1-1 at the end of the 90 minutes, taking the game into extra time.

The Maidens scored seven of their eight penalty kicks as Anita Yeboah was the only player to miss. On the other hand, Senegal missed two of their eight kicks, missing out on qualification.

The Maidens qualifying for the tournament means they are back to the global stage for the first time after missing the last two editions due to a ban in 2022.

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