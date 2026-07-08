Africa

Senegal’s Faye plans to form his own political party

Source: Reuters  
  8 July 2026 3:15am
Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye
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Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye is planning to set up his own political party, ​a coalition supporting him said, the latest evidence ‌of a durable split with his recently ousted prime minister.

  • Faye has instructed senior adviser Aminata Toure to establish a ​task force charged with creating the party, ​said a statement from the pro-Faye coalition issued ⁠late on Friday.
  • Faye has until now been a ​member of the ruling Pastef party, led by Ousmane ​Sonko, who was prime minister until Faye ousted him in May, capping months of tensions between the two leaders.
  • Sonko has ​since become speaker of the National Assembly, where ​he has been pushing for constitutional reforms that would, among ‌other ⁠things, bar a sitting president from serving as leader of a political party.
  • Lawmakers voted in favour of the changes last week, but Faye has decided to put ​them to ​a referendum. ⁠It is unclear when the referendum will take place.
  • The political upheaval is unfolding ​as Senegal struggles to grapple with a ​crisis ⁠stemming from the revelation of misreported debt under the previous government.
  • Both Faye and Sonko are preparing for local ⁠elections ​scheduled for 2027 that will ​show how much support each of them has across the country.

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