WAFCON 2026: Algeria make winning start with victory over Senegal

Algeria began their TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 campaign with an assured 2-0 victory over Senegal in the opening Group A match on Saturday evening in Rabat.

A first-half penalty from Marine Dafeur and a late strike by Mélissa Bethi secured the three points for the North Africans, who produced a disciplined display to claim an important early advantage in the race for the knockout stages.

Senegal enjoyed slightly more possession but Algeria proved more clinical in front of goal, forcing five saves from their opponents while restricting Senegal to just two efforts on target.

The breakthrough came in the 13th minute after Senegal were awarded a penalty, with captain Nguenar Ndiaye calmly converting from the spot to hand the West Africans an early lead.

Algeria responded positively and gradually settled into the contest, showing greater attacking intent as the first half progressed while remaining organised defensively.

Despite Senegal taking their slender advantage into the interval, Algeria emerged after the break even stronger and began asking more questions of the Senegalese defence.

The introduction of fresh legs midway through the second half helped Algeria maintain their momentum, while Senegal made a series of substitutions in search of greater attacking penetration.

Their persistence was rewarded five minutes from time when Mélissa Bethi finished confidently after being picked out by Lina Boussaha, doubling Algeria's advantage and effectively putting the result beyond doubt.

Senegal pushed forward during the closing stages, but Algeria remained composed to see out the contest and secure all three points with a clean sheet.

The victory gives Algeria an ideal start to the tournament ahead of a highly anticipated meeting with hosts Morocco on Thursday. Senegal will look to respond when they take on Kenya earlier the same day in their second Group A fixture.

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