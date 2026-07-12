Senegal’s top court calls parliament-backed reform ‘unconstitutional’

Senegal's top court has struck down changes to the country's constitution that would have ​altered the balance of power in government, ‌ruling against an amendment adopted by parliament last month.

Thursday's Constitutional Court ruling found that the amendment adopted by the ​assembly on June 29 was "contrary to the ​Constitution".

The proposed changes included a provision prohibiting a sitting president from serving as the leader of a political party.

Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye said last ​week he was planning to set up his own political party.

The push for constitutional reform has been driven by ​the ruling Pastef party, led by parliament speaker ​and former Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko.

Critics of the proposed reforms ‌have ⁠said the amendment was an attempted power grab by Sonko, whom Faye dismissed as head of government in May.

The Constitutional Court said Faye had ​asked it ​to review ⁠lawmakers' procedures in order to detect violations that would invalidate the reform.

The political ​upheaval related to the split between ​former allies Faye and Sonko could complicate Senegal's efforts to resolve a crisis stemming from the disclosure of ⁠misreported ​debt in 2024.

Sonko said on ​X he respected the court's decision.

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