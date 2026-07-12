Senegal’s top court calls parliament-backed reform ‘unconstitutional’

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Senegal's top court has struck down changes to the country's constitution that would have altered the balance of power in government, ruling against an amendment adopted by parliament last month.
- Thursday's Constitutional Court ruling found that the amendment adopted by the assembly on June 29 was "contrary to the Constitution".
- The proposed changes included a provision prohibiting a sitting president from serving as the leader of a political party.
- Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye said last week he was planning to set up his own political party.
- The push for constitutional reform has been driven by the ruling Pastef party, led by parliament speaker and former Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko.
- Critics of the proposed reforms have said the amendment was an attempted power grab by Sonko, whom Faye dismissed as head of government in May.
- The Constitutional Court said Faye had asked it to review lawmakers' procedures in order to detect violations that would invalidate the reform.
- The political upheaval related to the split between former allies Faye and Sonko could complicate Senegal's efforts to resolve a crisis stemming from the disclosure of misreported debt in 2024.
- Sonko said on X he respected the court's decision.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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