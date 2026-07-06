WAFCON 2026: Senegal eye semi-final breakthrough

Audio By Carbonatix
Back-to-back quarter-finalists at the last two editions, Senegal head into the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 as one of the continent's most consistent emerging sides.
Under the guidance of head coach Mame Moussa Cissé and with a squad that has developed together over several years, the Lionesses of Teranga are targeting a place in the semi-finals for the first time.
- Nickname: Lionesses of Teranga
- Appearances: 5
- Last appearance: 2024
- Best finish: Quarter-finals (2022, 2024)
- FIFA Ranking: 79th (12 June 2026)
- CAF Ranking: 9th (12 June 2026)
- Head Coach: Mame Moussa Cissé
Road to the Tournament
Senegal received a bye in the opening round of the qualifiers following Chad's withdrawal before overcoming Côte d'Ivoire in the second round.
After two goalless draws over both legs, the Lionesses held their nerve to win 5-4 on penalties and secure their place at the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026.
The Coach: Mame Moussa Cissé
Mame Moussa Cissé has overseen the transformation of Senegal's women's national team since taking charge in 2019.
Known for his tactical discipline, strong organisational approach and ability to build a united squad, Cissé has developed a team built on defensive solidity, intensity and collective commitment.
Morocco 2026 will be his third TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON campaign as head coach, with Senegal aiming to build on consecutive quarter-final appearances and reach the last four for the first time.
Player to Watch
Adji Ndiaye (19) Goalkeeper
At just 19 years of age, Adji Ndiaye has established herself as one of Africa's brightest young goalkeepers.
The Bourges goalkeeper was shortlisted for the CAF Awards 2025 in the categories of CAF Women's Goalkeeper of the Year and Women's Young Player of the Year after an outstanding qualifying campaign in which she did not concede a single goal.
First called up to the senior national team at the age of 16, Ndiaye combines excellent reflexes with composure, commanding presence and maturity well beyond her years.
Senegal at the TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON
Senegal made their tournament debut in 1991 before returning to the continental stage in 2022 after a long absence.
Since then, the Lionesses of Teranga have established themselves among Africa's leading teams, reaching the quarter-finals at both the 2022 and 2024 editions.
Did you know?
Senegal captain and playmaker Ndeye Awa Diakhaté has been appointed an ambassador for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, which will take place in Senegal from 31 October to 13 November 2026.
TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON 2026 Outlook
Continuity has become one of Senegal's greatest strengths. Much of the current squad has remained together over successive campaigns, allowing the team to develop greater understanding and consistency.
Having reached the quarter-finals at the last two editions, Senegal travel to Morocco with ambitions of going one step further. With an experienced coach, a settled squad and growing belief, the Lionesses of Teranga will be aiming to secure a first-ever place in the semi-finals.
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