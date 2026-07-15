WAFCON 2026: Black Queens to face Nigeria in pre-tournament friendly after Côte d’Ivoire win

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana will square off with Nigeria as part of their final preparations for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).
The Black Queens will come up against the Super Falcons in their second friendly game during the pre-tournament camping after playing Cote d'Ivoire.
Kim Lars Bjorkegren's side defeated the Ivorians in Casablanca on Tuesday evening as they continued their preparations for the continental tournament, with Sharon Sampson coming from the bench to score the only goal in the 1-0 victory.
The 2026 WAFCON is scheduled to kick off on July 26, with the final slated for August 16 in Rabat.
Ghana's Black Queens are in Group D, where they come up against Cape Verde, Cameroon and Mali in the first-round campaign.
Bjorkegren's side are hoping to build on their third-place finish from the last edition, with this year's tournament also serving as a qualifier for the 2027 Women's World Cup to be played in Brazil.
Latest Stories
-
Majority hiding behind in-camera sitting to spin BoG Governor’s responses – Oppong Nkrumah
7 minutes
-
Ghana demands at least GH¢1.7bn in bail since Mahama’s corruption crackdown began
12 minutes
-
Chess initiative at Jack and Jill School promotes critical thinking and problem-solving among pupils
21 minutes
-
No rule says BoG Governor’s appearance must be in-camera – Oppong Nkrumah
21 minutes
-
Ashanti Youth pick NPP Regional Youth Organiser nomination forms for former NUGS President
21 minutes
-
Bawumia’s Gold Purchase Programme behind cedi stability, BoG Governor’s responses show – Gideon Boako
21 minutes
-
U20 WAFU B: Ghana to battle Nigeria, Burkina Faso and Togo in Group B
36 minutes
-
BoG Governor’s GoldBod answers: Majority shielding public from ‘honest admission’ – Gideon Boako
38 minutes
-
MDC raises alarm over burnout, substance abuse among healthcare workers
50 minutes
-
Medical and Dental Council to introduce QR code verification system to curb quack practitioners
59 minutes
-
The fish on your plate: does anyone know where it comes from?
1 hour
-
DVLA opens Tumu office, launches ‘U-T’ number plate, cracks down on ‘Goro Boys’
1 hour
-
Wasa Dompoase chief appeals to government for school and health infrastructures
1 hour
-
THE LAW 101: They cannot be forced to join clean-up exercise
1 hour
-
Petroleum Commission, Halliburton Ghana Operations sign US$15m deal to strengthen teaching and research at KNUST
1 hour