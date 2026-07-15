WAFCON 2026: Black Queens to face Nigeria in pre-tournament friendly after Côte d’Ivoire win

Ghana will square off with Nigeria as part of their final preparations for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Black Queens will come up against the Super Falcons in their second friendly game during the pre-tournament camping after playing Cote d'Ivoire.

Kim Lars Bjorkegren's side defeated the Ivorians in Casablanca on Tuesday evening as they continued their preparations for the continental tournament, with Sharon Sampson coming from the bench to score the only goal in the 1-0 victory.

The 2026 WAFCON is scheduled to kick off on July 26, with the final slated for August 16 in Rabat.

Ghana's Black Queens are in Group D, where they come up against Cape Verde, Cameroon and Mali in the first-round campaign.

Bjorkegren's side are hoping to build on their third-place finish from the last edition, with this year's tournament also serving as a qualifier for the 2027 Women's World Cup to be played in Brazil.

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