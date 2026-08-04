Oforikrom Assembly takes over abandoned projects with DACF support

The Oforikrom Municipal Assembly has taken over the funding, management and supervision of several abandoned development projects in the municipality as part of efforts to ensure their completion.

The intervention follows concerns that inadequate local oversight and weak stakeholder engagement contributed to delays and the eventual abandonment of some projects previously awarded and managed by central government.

Under a new arrangement, 20 per cent of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) has been allocated to complete abandoned projects, with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) taking greater responsibility for implementation.

The projects identified by the Oforikrom Assembly as legacy developments include a new municipal administration block, a court complex, a judge’s bungalow, a Municipal Chief Executive’s bungalow and a 14-seater public toilet facility.

The Assembly said some of the projects stalled due to delayed payments from the central government under the previous administration, resulting in contractors suspending work and abandoning project sites.

The Assembly has since begun engaging contractors, reviewing the status of the projects and handing over some stalled projects to new contractors, while others have been directed to return to site and complete outstanding works.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Oforikrom, Anwel Sadat Ahmed, said completing the projects would reduce operational costs and improve access to public services.

“Every year, we incur costs from paying rent, while some officials also travel long distances to access office facilities. When these projects are completed, they will reduce some of these burdens,” he said.

He added that the Assembly is now responsible for ensuring the completion of the abandoned projects.

“Now, we are responsible for ensuring that the abandoned projects are completed. The President intervened, and the funds are now in our coffers. We will settle outstanding debts owed to contractors and ensure that the projects are completed,” Mr Ahmed stated.

The Assembly recently toured the project sites to assess the level of work completed and engage contractors on timelines for resumption.

A contractor with BB Viderk, Mohammed Awal, said preliminary assessments showed that completing the affected projects would not pose significant technical challenges.

“Physical assessment of the building shows that working on this project will not be difficult. The schedule is to complete it within eight months, immediately the funds are made available,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NDC Communications Officer for Oforikrom, Jerry James Sukah, said the intervention aligns with President John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to completing abandoned public infrastructure projects.

“The previous government could not complete these projects because of financial irregularities. The President made a commitment to complete all abandoned projects, and we are assuring residents of Oforikrom that we are committed to securing the necessary development for the municipality,” he said.

Some residents have welcomed the move, expressing optimism that completing the projects will improve access to local government services, bring governance closer to communities and support development within the municipality.

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