Football | National

WAFCON 2026: Black Queens wrap up preparations with 4-0 win over Malawi

  24 July 2026 12:32pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ghana wrapped up their preparations for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with an emphatic win over Malawi.

The Black Queens picked up a 4-0 win in Casablanca in their final pre-WAFCON friendly against the Scorchers.

Doris Boaduwaa scored three times while Sharon Sampson added the fourth late in the game to wrap up the win for Kim Lars Björkegren's side.

The Queens came into the game on the back of a goalless draw with Tanzania as part of their preparations.

Ghana opened the scoring in the eighth minute through Boaduwaa before she added the second in the 37th minute after a solo run.

They went into the break with a two-goal lead.

Boaduwaa completed her hat-trick two minutes into the second half.

With 16 minutes away from fulltime, Sampson came off the bench to add to the lead and complete the victory.

The Black Queens now turn their attention to the 2026 WAFCON, where they will face Cape Verde, Cameroon and Mali.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group