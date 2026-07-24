WAFCON 2026: Black Queens wrap up preparations with 4-0 win over Malawi

Ghana wrapped up their preparations for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with an emphatic win over Malawi.

The Black Queens picked up a 4-0 win in Casablanca in their final pre-WAFCON friendly against the Scorchers.

Doris Boaduwaa scored three times while Sharon Sampson added the fourth late in the game to wrap up the win for Kim Lars Björkegren's side.

The Queens came into the game on the back of a goalless draw with Tanzania as part of their preparations.

Ghana opened the scoring in the eighth minute through Boaduwaa before she added the second in the 37th minute after a solo run.

They went into the break with a two-goal lead.

Boaduwaa completed her hat-trick two minutes into the second half.

With 16 minutes away from fulltime, Sampson came off the bench to add to the lead and complete the victory.

The Black Queens now turn their attention to the 2026 WAFCON, where they will face Cape Verde, Cameroon and Mali.

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