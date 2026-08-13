Republic Bank Ghana PLC appoints Elsie Enninful-Adu as Non-Executive Director of the Board

Elsie Enninful-Adu

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC has announce the appointment of Elsie Enninful-Adu as Non-Executive Director of the Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC Board, effective 3rd August 2026, following the approval of the Bank of Ghana.

Madam Enninful-Adu has over 30 years of experience in the financial services sector, spanning investment management, private equity and venture capital, corporate finance, capital markets, credit risk, strategic planning, advisory services and sustainable investment.

She also has more than two decades of executive-level experience and significant exposure to Board governance and regulatory matters.

Enninful-Adu is an Executive Director of Parkstone Capital, where she designs and leads the team in the provision of advisory services to clients in the financial, legal, education and hospitality sectors.

She previously served as Team Lead of the Ghana CARES Guarantee Scheme (GCGS) managed by GIRSAL Limited, where she was instrumental in establishing operational systems and measurement frameworks for the Scheme and led a team responsible for the assessment and processing of credit guarantee applications.

She has also held senior positions in strategic planning, money markets, corporate finance and advisory services within the financial services industry.

Madam Enninful-Adu holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in International Banking & Finance from the University of Birmingham and a Bachelor of Commerce and Diploma in Education from the University of Cape Coast.

She is a Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA) of the National Association of Certified Valuators & Analysts (NACVA), USA and has completed several courses offered by the Ghana Stock Exchange.

Statements from the Board Chairman and Managing Director

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Jonathan Prince Cann, Chairman of the Board of Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mrs. Enninful-Adu as a Non-Executive Director of the Republic Bank Ghana Board. Her extensive experience across financial services, investment management, corporate finance and governance, together with her deep understanding of Ghana’s financial sector, will be a valuable addition to the Bank. We are confident that her expertise will contribute meaningfully to the Bank’s continued growth and strategic ambitions.”

Managing Director of Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, Dr. Benjamin Dzoboku added, “Mrs. Enninful-Adu’s breadth of experience and strong track record of leadership make her a valuable addition to Republic Bank. We look forward to working with her as we advance our strategic priorities.”

The appointment reflects Republic Bank’s commitment to strengthening its leadership and governance capabilities as the Bank continues to execute its strategic growth agenda and deepen its contribution to Ghana’s financial sector.

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