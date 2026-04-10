Republic Bank Ghana PLC leverages Kwahu Business Forum deliberations

Dr. Benjamin Dzoboku, the Managing Director of Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC,

Following the highly successful three-day Kwahu Business Forum, Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the growth and transformation of Ghanaian enterprises following its participation as a proud sponsor and key contributor to the forum, held under the theme “The Future of Business: Scaling Up Local Enterprise.”

The three-day forum brought together policymakers, business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and development partners to explore strategies for strengthening local enterprises and positioning them for long-term competitiveness and economic impact.

Delivering the keynote address, the President of the Republic of Ghana, H. E. John Dramani Mahama, emphasized the importance of creating an enabling ecosystem that allows local businesses to move beyond the start-up phase and scale sustainably. He identified critical sectors that require focused investment and support to drive national economic transformation, including the power sector, agriculture, agribusiness, digitization and innovative financing models designed to help businesses expand their operations.

Republic Bank has welcomed these insights, noting that they strongly align with its strategic focus and long-term vision of empowering businesses to grow, compete and thrive.

Speaking on the sidelines of the forum, Dr. Benjamin Dzoboku, the Managing Director of Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, noted that the conversations held during the event highlight the urgent need for stronger collaboration between financial institutions and the private sector to unlock the full potential of Ghanaian enterprises.

According to him, the future of Ghana’s economy depends on the ability of local businesses to transition from micro and small operations into scalable enterprises capable of driving employment, innovation and sustainable economic growth.

Dr. Dzoboku emphasized that Republic Bank is intentionally positioning itself as a strategic partner for businesses seeking to scale. “The conversations at the Kwahu Business Forum reinforce what we strongly believe at Republic Bank, that Ghanaian businesses have immense potential to scale and transform industries when they are supported with the right financial solutions, partnerships and strategic guidance.”

He further noted that Republic Bank’s five-year strategic plan is deliberately aligned with the growth needs of businesses across key sectors of the economy. “Our strategy places strong emphasis on supporting corporate organizations, SMEs and MSMEs through tailored financial solutions, sector-focused financing and advisory support that enable businesses to grow confidently and sustainably,” he said.

Republic Bank’s product and service offerings span business financing, trade services, digital banking platforms, mortgage financing, investment solutions, trust management and enterprise support services designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses at different stages of growth.

The Bank believes that scaling local enterprises is critical not only for business success but also for national development. “We recognize that businesses are the engine of economic transformation. When businesses scale, they create jobs, strengthen supply chains, expand exports and drive innovation. As a bank, we see it as our responsibility to provide the financial and strategic support needed to make that growth possible,” Dr. Dzoboku added.

“We encouraged corporate organizations, SMEs and MSMEs across the country to partner with the Bank through its Republic Verse campaign, as they pursue growth and expansion opportunities”.

The Bank also expressed its appreciation to the organizers of the Kwahu Business Forum for convening a platform that fostered meaningful dialogue on the future of enterprise development in Ghana.

According to Dr. Dzoboku, the forum has yet again set the stage for stronger collaboration between government, financial institutions and the private sector in building resilient and scalable local enterprises.

Looking Ahead

As the conversations continue beyond the forum, Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC remains committed to empowering businesses with the financial solutions, expertise and partnerships required to scale boldly and contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s economic transformation

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.