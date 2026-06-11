Public vigilance helping curb road infrastructure vandalism – Agbodza

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has credited increased public vigilance with helping authorities combat vandalism and other offences affecting road infrastructure across the country.

He said information supplied by members of the public has enabled the ministry and its agencies to identify offenders, support prosecutions and respond more effectively to incidents that damage public assets.

Addressing Parliament’s Economy and Development Committee during deliberations on the 2024 Annual Progress Report, Mr Agbodza encouraged citizens to continue reporting unlawful activities on roads and highways, noting that public cooperation has become an important tool in protecting national infrastructure.

According to the Minister, one notable example was the prosecution of an individual who removed guardrails from the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange flyover. He said the case resulted in a two-year custodial sentence, demonstrating that acts of vandalism are no longer going unpunished.

“We encourage the public to record every negative thing that is happening on our roads and share the information with us. Indeed, we are benefiting from it.

“Today, somebody is serving a two-year jail term for removing the guardrails on the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange flyover, something that was built recently. In the past, nothing would have happened to that. But today, through the help of members of the public, somebody is serving a two-year jail term,” he said.

Mr Agbodza also referred to an incident in which a truck damaged a pedestrian footbridge near the Noga Hill Hotel. He explained that information from members of the public helped authorities trace the driver, who subsequently reported himself to the police and is now bearing the cost of repairing the damaged structure.

“Members of the public gave us that information. We asked the person to report himself to the police, and he did. Today, he is working with the Highway Authority to repair the damage at his own cost,” he added.

The Minister thanked citizens for their continued support and urged the public to remain alert by reporting vandalism, reckless driving and other activities that pose a threat to the country’s road infrastructure.

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