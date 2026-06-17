We owe no contractors on Accra-Tema Motorway project – Road Minister

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has assured Parliament that government has settled all outstanding payments owed to contractors working on the Accra-Tema Motorway project, dismissing concerns that delays are being caused by unpaid claims.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday and responding to concerns raised by the Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin about traffic congestion and delays on key entry and exit routes in Accra and Kumasi, the Minister said work is ongoing on several critical road projects despite funding challenges.

According to him, two contractors have been engaged to work on major entry and exit points in Kumasi, with one already back on site and the other being encouraged to commence work.

"I know the situation you are talking about. I've been there myself on a number of occasions," he told Parliament.

The Minister acknowledged that traffic congestion on major routes such as Pokuase, Kasoa-Central University and the Accra-Tema Motorway remains a significant challenge, particularly during weekends.

He, however, stressed that all the affected roads are under active programmes aimed at improving traffic flow.

"On record, the Motorway contract is ongoing and as of this morning, we don't owe the contractor any amount of money. All outstanding claims have been settled," he stated.

He added that no payment certificates are currently outstanding on the Pokuase project either.

The Minister said government will continue to engage contractors to accelerate work on the projects and minimise disruptions to commuters.

He explained that work on the Motorway-Central University stretch, which was approved by Parliament, had stalled due to debt-related challenges but has since resumed.

"We are back on site and we are hopeful that by the end of 2027 those sections should be completed," he said.

The Minister also cited funding constraints affecting work on the Ashaiman Roundabout-Akosombo Road project. Despite the challenges, he said the contractor remains on site, although working at a slower pace.

He disclosed that government is working with the German government and other development partners to secure additional funding for the project.

While acknowledging public frustration over traffic congestion on major routes out of Accra, he assured Ghanaians that efforts are underway to address the situation as quickly as possible.

"I thank the Minority Leader for raising this issue. Indeed, it is a matter of public interest," he added.

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