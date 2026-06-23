Speed up work – Contractors on Takoradi-Cape Coast highway dualisation told 

Drivers and commuters have asked the contractors working on the Takoradi-Cape Coast N1 highway dualisation project to speed up work to bring relief and enhance safety when plying on the road.

President John Dramani Mahama in October last year, cut the sod for work to begin on the dualisation of the 73.6-kilometre N1 highway under the government’s flagship Big Push initiative, a national infrastructure development programme.

The construction works had been awarded to three different contractors under three lots, namely, Cape Coast to Kissi, Kissi to Daboase Junction, and Daboase Junction to Takoradi Airport Roundabout.

It is expected to be completed within 24 months.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) toured the Takoradi-Shama Junction section of the road, which falls under the lot three being constructed by Messrs. S&L Construction and Engineering Limited, it observed excavation works, and culverts construction ongoing on certain portions along that stretch.

However, some drivers and commuters who spoke to the GNA expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of work and asked the contractor to expedite the construction work to help improve traffic flow on the highway.

Mr Patrick Ofori Awuku, a commercial driver, who ply Takoradi to Beposo, said: “The dualisation was awarded to three different contractors because they wanted work to be done quickly but when I look at what is going on, I am not impressed about progress at all.”

He said the road had become deplorable and made driving on that stretch difficult, especially during days of heavy downpours.

He said: “We are really suffering from the bad nature of this road, because on heavy rainy days for instance, apart from the heavy vehicular traffic along some sections, we also spend money on maintenance a lot.”

Mr Awuku appealed to the contractor to attach some urgency to the project and speed up work to help relief them of their plights.

Mr Franklin Dodoo, also a commercial driver, expressed similar sentiments and said the slow pace of work caused delays and damage to their vehicles because of the current state of the road.

“The road has not been in good condition for a long time now, but the rains are creating more potholes on the already bad road, so we are pleading with the contractors to work quickly and bring some relief to us,” he stated.

Mr Collins Cudjoe, a commuter, pleaded with the contractors to speed up work to enhance safety and traffic flow, considering the economic importance of the road to the Western Region.

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