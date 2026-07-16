CCYDA dedicates JoyNews Impact Makers award to Oguaa Omanhene, Dr Orleans-Lindsay

The Cape Coast Youth Development Association (CCYDA) has dedicated its JoyNews Impact Makers Awards Corporate Partners Impact Award to two of its long-serving patrons in recognition of their contributions to youth empowerment and community development.

The award was dedicated to the Paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, and the First Chancellor of Cape Coast Technical University and President of the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA), Dr James Condua Orleans-Lindsay.

CCYDA said the recognition reflects the commitment of the two personalities to supporting youth development, education, mentorship, humanitarian service and initiatives aimed at transforming lives in Cape Coast.

In a statement, the Association said the honour represents not only individual achievements but also highlights the importance of partnerships in advancing sustainable youth development.

It noted that its recognition at the JoyNews Impact Makers Awards was made possible through the collective efforts of patrons, volunteers, partners and stakeholders who have supported its mission of empowering young people.

The Association described Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, who is also President of the Oguaa Traditional Council, Member of the Council of State and Life Patron of CCYDA, as a strong advocate for youth advancement and community progress.

CCYDA also commended Dr Orleans-Lindsay, Chairman of JL Properties Holdings and Chief Patron of the Association, for his continued support for education, leadership development and volunteerism.

“These honours symbolise our profound appreciation for their invaluable guidance and commitment to transforming lives through youth-focused initiatives,” the statement said.

The Association reaffirmed its commitment to promoting volunteerism, excellence, education and community development, adding that it will continue to expand opportunities for young people and strengthen partnerships that deliver lasting social impact.

The statement was jointly signed by CCYDA Chairman James Mercer Biney and Organizer and Program Manager Stephen Doffoe Forson (Cole Arthur).

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