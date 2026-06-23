Cape Coast MCE orders renewed demolition of buildings on waterways after deadly floods

Cape Coast Metropolitan Chief Executive, George Justice Arthur, has announced a renewed demolition exercise targeting buildings on waterways, drains and unauthorised locations following recent deadly floods in the metropolis.

According to him, the decision has become necessary after successive flooding incidents claimed four lives and exposed the dangers posed by ageing structures and poor spatial planning in parts of Cape Coast.

Speaking to the media, Mr Arthur said the Assembly has no option but to act decisively to prevent further loss of life.

“It’s better I demolish these buildings than allow people to continue living in them and lose their lives,” he said.

He disclosed that the metropolis has recently recorded multiple flood-related deaths, including two separate incidents on June 19 and June 21, which claimed the lives of a total of four people.

He explained that the June 19 downpour led to the deaths of a two-year-old child and a 37-year-old woman, while another incident at Jejano on June 21 resulted in the deaths of a 12-year-old girl and a 35-year-old woman.

Mr Arthur noted that many of the affected communities continue to grapple with the impact of heavy rainfall, with several buildings collapsing due to their age and structural weakness.

He said Cape Coast is home to a significant number of old and dilapidated buildings, some of which date back more than a century and are highly vulnerable during heavy rains.

“Some of these structures are 60, 70, even over 100 years old. When there is heavy rainfall, they easily collapse,” he explained.

The Mayor revealed that prior to the recent floods, the Assembly had identified and demolished several unsafe structures after engaging property owners and families.

He, however, acknowledged that some residents resisted the exercise due to lack of alternative accommodation.

“Some agreed, others were reluctant because they had nowhere else to go,” he said.

Mr Arthur further disclosed that about five buildings have already been demolished within the metropolis, while several others were brought down by the recent rains.

He stressed that the Assembly will intensify enforcement actions against all structures erected on waterways, drains, and road reservations, as well as buildings constructed without the required permits.

“The Assembly has resolved that any structure on a waterway, drain, or built without permit will be removed. We must take these steps or risk losing more lives,” he stated.

The Mayor attributed the worsening flooding situation in Cape Coast to indiscipline and human activities, including the encroachment on waterways and poor adherence to planning regulations.

He said these actions have significantly worsened drainage challenges in the city.

To cushion affected residents, Mr Arthur said the Assembly is providing temporary support, including hotel accommodation for some displaced persons while longer-term housing solutions are explored.

“We are even funding hotel accommodation for some of them for a few days as we work to secure permanent solutions,” he added.

The assembly man for Gyegyeano Electoral Area, Baidoo Acquah, claimed he had plans to undertake a demolition before the incident but the community members did not support the cause. He urged residents to be more receptive to such actions to protect lives in Cape Coast.

Residents have since welcomed the demolition action as one in the right direction. However, they have been pleading for an alternative residence to be provided for them.

The Assembly says the demolition exercise will form part of broader efforts to improve drainage systems, clear choked gutters, and restore proper land use planning in the metropolis.

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