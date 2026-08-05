Audio By Carbonatix
The family announces with sorrow the passing of Mrs Alice Manu, beloved wife of Mr Peter Mac Manu — former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Honorary Chairman of the Democrat Union of Africa.
She was the loving mother of:
- Kwadwo Adutwum Manu
- Karen Judy Kwarteng
- Michelle Manu
- Kofi Nkansah Manu
- Allison Serwah Manu
Requiem Mass
At Mary Mother of Good Counsel Church from 7:30 am – 8:30 am, Thursday 7th August
One-Week Observance (after Mass)
From 10:00am – 6:00 pm at NTHC Estates, Adjiringanor (Her Residence)
May her soul rest in peace
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