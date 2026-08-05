The family announces with sorrow the passing of Mrs Alice Manu, beloved wife of Mr Peter Mac Manu — former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Honorary Chairman of the Democrat Union of Africa.

She was the loving mother of:

Kwadwo Adutwum Manu Karen Judy Kwarteng Michelle Manu Kofi Nkansah Manu Allison Serwah Manu

Requiem Mass

At Mary Mother of Good Counsel Church from 7:30 am – 8:30 am, Thursday 7th August

One-Week Observance (after Mass)

From 10:00am – 6:00 pm at NTHC Estates, Adjiringanor (Her Residence)

May her soul rest in peace

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.