ALX scales its enterprise offering to build AI ready workforces across Africa

Similar to the emergence of computers and other digital technologies that transformed organisational productivity, artificial intelligence is now reshaping every industry.

The future of work is no longer defined by technology alone, but by how effectively people can work alongside it.

Across Africa, organisations are rethinking how they develop talent, strengthen leadership, and prepare their workforce for an AI-enabled future.

In response to this growing need, ALX is scaling ALX Enterprise, its corporate learning and workforce transformation offering, to help organisations build AI-ready teams and leaders.

On 24th July, ALX Enterprise hosted more than 30 organisations at the ALX Tech Hub in Accra for an executive workshop themed ‘Building AI Ready Teams and Leaders.’

The workshop brought together business leaders, HR professionals, executives, and decision-makers to explore how organisations can move beyond the AI hype and begin building practical capabilities within their teams.

Participants also took part in an interactive simulation that enabled them to explore what it takes to build an AI-ready organisation, sparking insightful discussions on leadership, change management, governance, and workforce transformation.

The session also reinforced the practical use of AI tools in the workplace and ethics when adopting AI in organisations.

The response from participants reflected the growing demand for practical AI capability across Ghana's corporate sector.

"This was one of the most practical AI workshops I've attended. I walked away with tools I can begin using immediately with my team."

"What stood out was that the facilitators focused less on the technology itself and more on how leaders can help people adopt AI responsibly and confidently."

"The hands-on exercises completely changed how I think about AI. It made the technology feel accessible rather than intimidating."

Speaking on the launch, Nana Darko Asiedu, Country Director of ALX Ghana, said, "Artificial intelligence is changing the way every organisation operates.

"The question is no longer whether businesses should adopt AI, but whether their people are prepared to work alongside it. At ALX, our mission has always been to unlock human potential through practical learning.

"ALX Enterprise extends that mission to organisations by helping leaders and teams develop the skills, mindset, and confidence needed to thrive in the future of work.

"We believe Africa's greatest competitive advantage will not simply be access to AI, but people who know how to use it responsibly, creatively, and effectively."

ALX Enterprise delivers tailored learning experiences across Leadership Development, Workforce Productivity, and AI & Digital Transformation, ranging from strategic workshops and executive sessions to multi-month learning programmes customised for each organisation's business objectives.

Every engagement is designed around measurable business outcomes, ensuring organisations can translate learning into lasting impact.

As organisations across Africa rethink the future of work, ALX Enterprise aims to become a trusted partner in helping businesses build resilient, adaptable, and future-ready workforces that can thrive in the age of AI.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.