Fidelity Bank launches Orange Inspire cohort 2 to empower creative entrepreneurs in partnership with ALX Ghana

Fidelity Bank Ghana has launched the second cohort of its Orange Inspire programme, in partnership with ALX Ghana, a leading talent accelerator.

The Programme is to equip emerging creative businesses with the skills, mentorship and industry exposure needed to transform creative ideas into sustainable enterprises.

Orange Inspire is a specialised programme under the Fidelity Young Entrepreneurs Initiative (FYEI) and anchored by the Fidelity Cultural and Creative Fund (FCCF).

Launched in April 2025, the initiative was created to address a persistent challenge within Ghana’s creative sector: talented young creatives often have ideas with global potential but lack the financing, mentorship and structured support needed to scale.

The eight-week programme provides selected participants with business training, mentorship, brand positioning, financial literacy, and industry exposure, as well as access to networks that can help position their ventures competitively in both local and international markets.

This culminates in a Grand Demo Day where shortlisted ventures pitch for grant funding totalling GH¢600,000.

Commenting on the launch, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Ghana, Julian Opuni, said the initiative reflects the Bank’s broader commitment to supporting sectors that are shaping the future of Ghana’s economy.

“Ghana’s creative economy is full of talent, innovation and cultural influence, but many creative entrepreneurs struggle to access the support systems that allow their ideas to become viable businesses,” Mr Opuni said.

“Orange Inspire was created to close that gap by combining financing, mentorship and industry exposure. Our goal is to help young creatives move from passion to sustainable enterprise, while positioning Ghana’s creative sector to compete on the global stage.”

The programme targets entrepreneurs working across a range of creative industries, including film and music, fashion, arts and crafts, digital media, content creation and creative technology.

Participants may include filmmakers, musicians, artisans, designers, animators, digital artists, podcasters, influencers and game developers.

The Country Director of ALX Ghana, Nana Darko Asiedu, said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to preparing Africa’s next generation of innovators and business leaders. At ALX, we believe Africa’s greatest resource is its young people and their potential to innovate,” he said.

“The Orange Inspire programme aligns strongly with our mission to develop the next generation of entrepreneurs and creators who will shape Africa’s future. By partnering with Fidelity Bank, we are helping ensure that creative talent is matched with the skills, networks and opportunities needed to thrive.”

The launch of Cohort 2 follows the success of the inaugural Orange Inspire programme in 2025.

The first edition attracted over 470 applications, from which 24 creatives were selected for incubation and over GH¢500,000 in funding was awarded to eight emerging creative businesses.

By launching the second cohort of Orange Inspire, Fidelity Bank aims to further strengthen Ghana’s creative economy by transforming promising creative ideas into viable businesses capable of generating jobs, building brands and contributing to national development.

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