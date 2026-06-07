Building collapses at North Industrial Area near Melcom Plus; two trapped as rescue efforts intensify

A major rescue operation is underway at North Industrial Area after a building collapsed in the early hours of today, Sunday, June 6, trapping at least two people beneath the rubble.

The incident occurred at about 4:25 a.m. near Melcom Plus at the North Industrial Area, triggering an emergency response involving personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces.

Preliminary reports from eyewitnesses indicate that one victim has already been rescued and rushed to the hospital for medical attention, while efforts continue to locate and extricate other persons believed to be trapped under the debris.

Firefighters from the Circle Fire Station and the GNFS Headquarters were among the first responders deployed to the scene and are currently conducting intensive search-and-rescue operations using specialised equipment.

Officials at the scene have cordoned off the area to facilitate the rescue exercise and prevent further casualties.

Rescue teams are battling against time amid concerns about the stability of portions of the collapsed structure. Heavy equipment is expected to be deployed to assist in removing concrete slabs and twisted metal believed to be obstructing access to the trapped victims.

Witnesses described hearing a loud crashing sound shortly before dawn, prompting residents and workers in nearby buildings to rush to the scene.

"I heard a huge bang and when we came out, the whole structure had come down," an eyewitness recounted.

The latest incident comes barely days after the collapse of a building at Adenta, which renewed public concern over building safety standards, regulatory enforcement

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.