Six injured as Toyota Corolla plunges into Birim river at Biremso

Audio By Carbonatix
Six people have sustained injuries after a Toyota Corolla plunged into the Birim River at Biremso on the Accra-Kumasi highway near Anyinasin Junction.
The accident occurred on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, and was attended to by personnel from the Bunso Fire Station of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).
The GNFS said it received a distress call at 9:04 a.m. reporting the accident.
At 9:06 a.m., a duty crew led by ADO II Dacosta Amankwah was dispatched to the scene and arrived at about 9:11 a.m.
According to an eyewitness, he heard a loud crash and rushed to the area, where he found a black Toyota Corolla with registration number GR 1425-18 submerged in the Birim River.
Before the arrival of the fire officers, members of the public had managed to rescue the occupants from the vehicle and transported them to Hawa Saviour Memorial Hospital for medical attention.
The six occupants, all males, sustained injuries. No fatalities were recorded.
The vehicle was completely damaged in the crash, while some personal belongings belonging to the occupants were recovered from the wreckage.
The cause of the accident remains unknown and is currently under investigation.
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